Online Poll

Do you check safety seals before purchasing food at the store?

You voted:

Video

On This Day: 9 July 2001

The U.K. version of "The Office" - starring Ricky Gervais as hapless manager David Brent - premiered on the BBC. (July 9)

This Week's Circulars

Premium Text Ads

Obituaries

KENNEDY, Hollis Dec 31, 1943 - Jul 8, 2019

The funeral service for Hollis Walden Kennedy, 75, of Athens, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at McConnell Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be noon until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Mr. Kennedy passed away Monda…

Embry, Dallas

Dallas Leo Embry, 77, of Athens, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Huntsville Hospital. Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation from 11 a.m. until service Wednesday at Spry.

Greenhill, Arlene

Arlene Greenhill, 66, of Athens, died Saturday at her residence. There will be a 10 a.m. memorial service Thursday at Elkton Road Baptist Church, with Toney Wales officiating. Spry Funeral Home is directing.

McCune, James

James "Buddy" Orail McCune, 79, of Athens, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Limestone Health Facility. Graveside service was held Monday at Reunion Cemetery.

CARLISLE, Norma Feb 17, 1931 - Jul 6, 2019

Norma Jean Carlisle, 88, of Athens, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Valley View Health Care. Mrs. Carlisle was born on February 17, 1931, in Limestone County to Lucias Cary and Mary Priscilla Cary. Funeral services for Mrs. Carlisle will be noon Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Limestone …

Our Magazines