A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning in Limestone and Lauderdale counties.
Freezing rain is expected and travel conditions may be difficult Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service says given recent warmer weather, “bridges and other elevated and exposed surfaces will be most susceptible to glaze accumulations due to freezing rain.”
The News Courier is keeping up with closings and delays online. As of press time Tuesday night only Limestone County and Athens City Schools had made a decision.
Both said due to the inclement weather they would be operating on a two hour delay.
