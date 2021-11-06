A two-vehicle crash at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, has claimed the life of an Athens woman.
Anna Jean Selsvik, 27, was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Focus she was driving was struck by a 2015 Chevy Colorado, driven by an Athens teen.
Selsvik was pronounced deceased at the scene. The teen and the passenger of the Ford, Daniel Selsvik, 22, of Athens, were also injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred on McCulley Mill Road near Capshaw Road, approximately eight miles east of Athens.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.