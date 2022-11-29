The city of Athens, Limestone County, and Limestone NAACP announces the 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Essay & Art Contest. Entries are due by Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Essays are to be either emailed to info@alnaacp.org or hand-delivered to Kim at the Mayor's Office and will have divisions for grades 2-3, 4-5,-6-8, and 9-12. Competitors in grades 2-5 can choose between the themes "What I know about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Dream" or "The most important thing I have learned about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," and older competitors can choose between "What Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did to stand up for others" or "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's dream for Generation Z." All essays will be checked for plagiarism.
Art must be hand-delivered to Kim at the Mayor's Office with divisions for grades 2-5 and 6-12. The theme for the art portion of the competition is "What I know about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."
The criteria to enter the competitions is as follows:
• Must be a student attending a school in Athens or Limestone County. Homeschoolers are encouraged to participate
• No more than one page in length for essays and typed or written legibly by hand.
• The student, not adults, must write the essay; counselors and parents may assist the student. Make sure it is the words and thoughts of the student.
• Include the student’s name, age, grade, school, and a phone number on the upper right corner of the essay. Artwork should have the same information included on the back of their art
• The essay will be judged on clarity, content, grammar, and theme development based on age of the writer.
• Art will be judged based on creativity of theme expression and artistic skills based on chosen medium.
• The winners in each category will read their essay during the MLK program on Jan. 16, 2023, 9:30 a.m. All art will be displayed at Mayor’s Office and then moved to the Veterans Museum for display on Jan. 16. Art winners will discuss their art work during the program at the Veterans Museum.
• The first, second, and third place winners for both essay and art will receive a cash award and a plaque.
Any questions can be directed to Benard Simelton at (256) 444-1300 or (256) 426-6406.
