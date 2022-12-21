The Honor Band list for Limestone County Schools has been announced.
The following lists all members who made the prestigious roster.
Information comes from reliable band sources.
Flute
Aliyah King
Claudia Henson
Briley Wise
Kate Sanders
Logan Hines
Yamilet Perez
Amarah Pryor-Wells
Carolina Brown
Kam Sanchez
Mollie Brewer
Oboe
Riley Looney
Katherine Sontay
Clarinet
Dega Bryant
Kaylee Branam
Andrea Reith
Shelby Mitchell
Daisy Leon
Trinity Fletcher
Bella Romine
Elleyana Harper
Olivia King
Kaleb Gonzalez-Garnica
Sintique Roblero
Aleigha Cobb
Baylee Fuqua
Bethany Webster
Bass Clarinet
Kiara Maldonado
Austin Ridgeway
Contra Bass Clarinet
Jolie Muston
Alto Saxophone
Addie Mae Taylor
Jacob Dovies
Erin Troutman
Jason Novalis
Hannah Smith
Tenor Saxophone
Jesse Ramos
Colby Jackson
Baritone Saxophone
Justin Thoni
Tyler Robinson
French Horn
Donovan Butler
Oliva Holland
Madalyn Clemons
John Seabolt
Hadley Cain
Trumpet
Corbin Ehlendt
Madison Little
Jacob Holland
Jonah Blackwood
Wesley Wasserburger
Corey Shuler Jr.
Victoria Padilla
Carter Bannister
Aaron Glaze
Trombone
Grayson Pressnell
Blake Talbot
Levi Lawrence
Sean Fillers
Marcos Delvalle
Harmony Ross
Danielle West
Alex Neikirk
Euphonium
Evan Woodfin
Chris Albritton
Jordan Seegars
Madison Mazur
Dakota Champion
Skylar Dugger
Tuba
Andrew Melendrez
Rhys Trimm
David Norris
Matthew McCarley
Mallets
Lyla Betterton
Kelsey McGraw
Riley Friend
Sydney Scruggs
Snare Drum
Seth McDonald
Doniel Belfiore
Jose Martinez
Jairo Gutierrez-Perez
Miley Muston
Stephanie Malone
Timpani
Evan Morris
Limestone County
Honor Band
Percussion Ensemble 2023
Jan. 9-10
Wyatt Pillow
Benton Moore
Braxton Turner
Camden Roberts
Callista White
Seth Tucker
William McKinley
Sam Coggin
Congratulations to all individuals of Limestone County who made the list for the Honor Band and being recognized for all the hard work put into the 2022-2023 school year.
