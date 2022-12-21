The Honor Band list for Limestone County Schools has been announced.

The following lists all members who made the prestigious roster.

Information comes from reliable band sources.

Flute

Aliyah King

Claudia Henson

Briley Wise

Kate Sanders

Logan Hines

Yamilet Perez

Amarah Pryor-Wells

Carolina Brown

Kam Sanchez

Mollie Brewer

Oboe

Riley Looney

Katherine Sontay

Clarinet

Dega Bryant

Kaylee Branam

Andrea Reith

Shelby Mitchell

Daisy Leon

Trinity Fletcher

Bella Romine

Elleyana Harper

Olivia King

Kaleb Gonzalez-Garnica

Sintique Roblero

Aleigha Cobb

Baylee Fuqua

Bethany Webster

Bass Clarinet

Kiara Maldonado

Austin Ridgeway

Contra Bass Clarinet

Jolie Muston

Alto Saxophone

Addie Mae Taylor

Jacob Dovies

Erin Troutman

Jason Novalis

Hannah Smith

Tenor Saxophone

Jesse Ramos

Colby Jackson

Baritone Saxophone

Justin Thoni

Tyler Robinson

French Horn

Donovan Butler

Oliva Holland

Madalyn Clemons

John Seabolt

Hadley Cain

Trumpet

Corbin Ehlendt

Madison Little

Jacob Holland

Jonah Blackwood

Wesley Wasserburger

Corey Shuler Jr.

Victoria Padilla

Carter Bannister

Aaron Glaze

Trombone

Grayson Pressnell

Blake Talbot

Levi Lawrence

Sean Fillers

Marcos Delvalle

Harmony Ross

Danielle West

Alex Neikirk

Euphonium

Evan Woodfin

Chris Albritton

Jordan Seegars

Madison Mazur

Dakota Champion

Skylar Dugger

Tuba

Andrew Melendrez

Rhys Trimm

David Norris

Matthew McCarley

Mallets

Lyla Betterton

Kelsey McGraw

Riley Friend

Sydney Scruggs

Snare Drum

Seth McDonald

Doniel Belfiore

Jose Martinez

Jairo Gutierrez-Perez

Miley Muston

Stephanie Malone

Timpani

Evan Morris

Limestone County

Honor Band

Percussion Ensemble 2023

Jan. 9-10

Wyatt Pillow

Benton Moore

Braxton Turner

Camden Roberts

Callista White

Seth Tucker

William McKinley

Sam Coggin

Congratulations to all individuals of Limestone County who made the list for the Honor Band and being recognized for all the hard work put into the 2022-2023 school year.

