Athens – The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Concert Series, presented by WYTM Country, will continue on Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m. with a performance by Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. Special guest, Noah Goebel, will open for the band. Noah is from Elkton, Ky., and won the Beginner Musician category at the 2021 Fiddlers Convention. The concert will be held at Athens State University in McCandless Hall.
Named Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2019, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have consistently delivered chart-topping radio hits and energetic performances for nearly 15 years. The Radio Ramblers are seen by tens of thousands of bluegrass fans every year and since 2013 have become regular guests on the historic Grand Ole Opry.
Their previous album, “For The Record,” for the Nashville-based label Billy Blue Records, was a Top 5 Billboard hit and remained on the charts for a record 13 months, producing multiple top 10 singles. Their latest all-Gospel album, “Somewhere Beyond The Blue” is receiving rave reviews with the first single, “Hear Jerusalem Calling” nominated for Gospel Recorded Performance by the IBMA.
In addition to band leader duties, Joe Mullins is an award-winning radio broadcaster who can be heard daily across the globe via Real Roots Radio and is also host of the syndicated radio program “Front Porch Fellowship” currently on over 200 radio stations worldwide. Most recently, he produced the IBMA’s Album of the Year, “Industrial Strength Bluegrass” for Smithsonian Folkways Recordings. Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have generated an in-demand following on the national scene, allowing them to be one of today’s most heralded torch-bearers in mainstream bluegrass and gospel music.
Tickets for the event are $15 for adults/$5 for children and can be purchased by visiting www.TVOTFC.org or calling the office of University Advancement at (256)-233-8185. This concert is brought to you by our platinum sponsor, Redstone Federal Credit Union.
As part of the Athens Forever Bicentennial Series, this event is sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention Steering Committee, with funding provided in part by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment of the Arts, a federal agency.
