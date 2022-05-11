Kay Ivey
Kay Ivey was sworn in as Alabama’s 54th Governor in April 2017 and was elected to another term in 2018. Before serving as governor, Ivey served as Lieutenant Governor from 2011-2017 and State Treasurer from 2003-3011. Ivey’s campaign has centered around her slogan “The best is yet to come.”
Ivey’s campaign also highlights her beliefs on a variety of topics including God, protecting the unborn, supporting the Second Amendment and improving education.
“I believe our veterans deserve better. I want to make Alabama the best state in America for our heroes. I believe our farmers need a fighter and a leader who has their back. I’ll continue to be that fighter for our farmers, so that we can get government out of the way and let them farm,” Ivey said.
Lindy Blanchard
Lindy Blanchard in a businesswoman from Wetumpka and recently served as America’s Ambassador to Slovenia under President Donald Trump. She also co-founded the 100X Development Foundation in 2004. The nonprofit foundation looks for ways to fight poverty and improve the lives of children worldwide.
Blanchard is running in hopes of improving education while supporting school choice. She is critical of the Gas Tax. “The first thing we should do is freeze the gas tax, get rid of as many occupational licensing taxes as we can and finally end the tax on groceries,” Blanchard said.
Blanchard also opposes COVID mandates including masks and school closures, Critical Race Theory and transgender students and schools.
Lew Burdette
Lew Burdette is a businessman and former church youth director. He served as Chief Operating Officer for bookstore retailer Books-A-Million and for 20 years he oversaw the King’s Home, an organization dedicated to nurturing abused, neglected and troubled youth of Alabama.
Lew Burdette supports school choice vows to not allow Critical Race Theory in public school systems. He is also focused on mental health. “ (I) will work every day to help Alabama become a state where individuals suffering from mental illness heave the proper safety net of resources, helping them to get the treatment they need an deserve, with the goal that they will be thriving members of their communities,” he said.
Stacy Lee George
Stacy George is a corrections officer and was the first Republican voted to the Morgan County Commission. He testified against former Governor Bentley before the Alabama Ethics Commission. He decided to run after disagreeing with the current budget’s prison reconstruction plan and he felt God led him to run for governor.
“I am the most qualified candidate because I have the most experience,” George said. “I am not a career politician and I believe in term limits but I have a record of doing something, making change and understanding politics.”
George is focused on improving education through Co-op programs and directing students interested in a trade at an earlier age. He is also hoping to reform Alabama’s mental health system and combatting corruption in politics.
Tim James
Tim James, son of former Governor Fob James, is a businessman and Auburn graduate. He is the president of Tim James, Inc., a business that builds bridges, roads and other forms of infrastructure.
James hopes to improve the Alabama education system’s national rankings, shut down Alabama’s casinos and repeal Alabama’s medical marijuana laws. He said of the current marijuana laws, “Under the current law, theoretically, an entire family can find an approved diagnosis and be cardholders, which is the perfect recipe for fraud and abuse.”
James has been outspoken about his opposition of LGBTQ rights. “We must do everything in our power to reverse the unconstitutional court ruling that altered the traditional family. Marriage is the union of one man and one woman as defined by 4,000 years of history and tradition.” James said.
Donald Trent Jones
Donald Trent Jones, also known as the yoga candidate, hopes to raise awareness of the benefits of yoga through his gubernatorial campaign.
Dean Odle
Dean Odle has been in ministry for over 33 years. He has served in many roles including youth pastor, senior pastor, church planter, educator, author and counselor. He is a defender of state rights.
“Alabama’s motto is: ‘We Dare Defend Our Rights’ and I believe that this is what we must do now more than ever. Neither liberal Democrats nor weak Republicans are going to stop this frenzied march towards tyranny,” Odle said.
Odle is outspoken about COVID-19 saying that the virus is a “NWO/Deep State bioterror and misinformation attack that deceived the world.” He is against vaccines, communism and the “New World Order.”
Dave Thomas
Dave Thomas is the Mayor of Springville, Alabama and served the state legislature from 1994-2002. In the years between serving in the legislature and becoming mayor, he worked as the president of Alabama’s Premier Service Company, a commercial power washing business.
Thomas’s platform is to “emphasize freedom and liberty while making the forward movements Alabama must take in various policy sectors.”
Thomas is for tax reform and would repeal grocery, income and property taxes.
He would also introduce a grandchild tax credit. He would expand the hemp and bamboo industries. Thomas supports school choice, election reform and the decriminalization and legalization of Cannabis.
Dean Young
Dean Young is an entrepreneur and businessman from Orange Beach. He has been vocal in his fight to stop tolls in the state and increases in property and sales taxes.
Young’s platform centers around his Christian values. “We are witnessing the end of Western Civilization that started with the removal of acknowledgement of God in the public square,” Young said. He also supports life beginning at conceptions while being against same-sex marriage.
