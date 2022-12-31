For the end of the year, The News Courier is reviewing some of the top stories from 2022. To start things off – or rather wrap things up – the Top Ten countdown reveals our number one story of the year below. The list continues on page 2A.
Plus we have the Top 5 countdowns of education (7A), crime (3A), government (8A), business (7A), and lifestyles (2B). Excerpts from the stories ranked two and three from these groups can be found in last week’s editions. But now, the number one spot is revealed for each category along with two more stories that round out the topics. You can find each Top 5 throughout the pages of this special End of the Year Edition.
Enjoy these pages as you look back on 2022 and Happy New Year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.