HARMONICA
First: Ken Tenpenny Murfreesboro, TN
Second: Ilya Portnov Hermitage, TN
Third: Jim Owens Deatsville, AL
Fourth: Seth Shumate Murfreesboro, TN
Fifth: Tom Faut Arab, AL
Sixth: Rick Brandt Hoover, AL
Seventh: Ronnie Nordin Athens, AL
Eighth: Robert Davis Mac Arthur, WV
MANDOLIN
First: Tyler Andal Nashville, TN
Second: Joel Whittinghill Bowling Green, KY
Third: Holten Doucette Waller, TX
Fourth: Justin Branum Murfreesboro, TN
Fifth: Aaron Koch Pensacola, FL
Sixth: Michael Williams Joppa, AL
Seventh: Will Thomas Lester, AL
Eighth: Noah Goebel Elkton, KY
BLUEGRASS BANJO
First: Hudsen Doucette Waller, TX
Second: Wiley Bailey Cedar Bluff, AL
Third: Michael Johnson Crestview, FL
Fourth: Andrew Walker Somerville, AL
Fifth: Alex Davis Manchester, TN
Sixth: James Knight Palmer, TN
Seventh: Matthew Whitfield Ft. Payne, AL
Eighth: Conner McMeans Athens, AL
DOBRO
First: Robbie Harris Rockvale, TN
Second: Damion Kidd Blountsville, AL
Third: Michael Williams Joppa, AL
Fourth: Hudsen Doucette Waller, TX
Fifth: Mason Martin Collinsville, AL
Sixth: Roman Locklear Gardendale, AL
Seventh: Steven Smiley Moulton, AL
Eighth: Tyler Andal Nashville, TN
DULCIMER
First: Jan Hammond Athens, AL
Second: Tyler Andal Nashville, TN
Third: Nicole Tressler Madison, AL
Fourth: Roger Patterson Athens, AL
Fifth: Alan Maiorano Madison, AL
Sixth: Jerry Todd Athens, AL
Seventh: Lisa Tressler Madison, AL
Eighth: David Bennett Madison, AL
OLD TIME SINGING
First: Nichole Christianson Nashville, TN
Second: Allan Daniel Woodland, AL
Third: Angelica Branum Murfreesboro, TN
Fourth: Lance Pitts Athens, AL
Fifth: Noelle Goodin Mt. Juliet, TN
Sixth: David Williams Joppa, AL
Seventh: Lily Goebel Elkton, KY
Eighth: Sandra Lefenfeld Winston Salem, NC
BEGINNING GUITAR
First: Ty McMeans Athens, AL
Second: Reagen Brown Springfield, TN
BEGINNING MANDOLIN
First: Ty McMeans Athens, AL
Second: Reagen Brown Springfield, TN
Third: Elaine Knight Sulligent, AL
BEGINNING BANJO
First: Piper Faulkner Hokes Bluff, AL
Second: Ty McMeans Athens, AL
BEGINNING FIDDLER
First: Lily Coleman Vestavia Hills, AL
Second: Hedley Hammond Tuscumbia, AL
Third: Else Lou Christianson Nashville, TN
Fourth: Elise Prejort Tuscumbia, AL
Fifth: Nora Merchant West Blocton, AL
Sixth: Carlee Watkins Millport, AL
Seventh: Kade Stewart Anderson, AL
APPRENTICE FIDDLER
First: Hansen Doucette Waller, TX
Second: Macy Shelton Coker, AL
Third: Ty McMeans Athens, AL
Fourth: Reagen Brown Springfield, TN
Fifth: Ivy Bahro Athens, AL
Sixth: Jake Atherton Anderson, AL
Seventh: Savanah Flores Owens Cross Roads, AL
Eighth: Amelia Sizemore Athens, AL
GUITAR FINGER PICKING
First: Liam Pettis Southside, AL
Second: Patrick Lowery Brewton, AL
Third: Robbie Sanders Sumiton, AL
Fourth: Jerry Miller Chattanooga, TN
GUITAR FLAT PICKING
First: Holten Doucette Waller, TX
Second: Tyler Andal Nashville, TN
Third: Harlen Doucette Waller, TX
Fourth: Joel Whittinghill Bowling Green, KY
Fifth: Justin Koch Pensacola, FL
Sixth: Aaron Koch Pensacola, FL
Seventh: Noah Goebel Elkton, KY
Eighth: Amelia Brown Springfield, TN
OLD TIME BANJO
First: Tyler Andal Nashville, TN
Second: Luke Richardson Lawrenceburg, TN
Third: Daniel Rothwell Smyrna, TN
Fourth: Michael Klug Madison, TN
Fifth: Conner Drewberry Shelbyville, TN
Sixth: Peyton Royster Harvest, AL
APPALACHIAN BUCK DANCING
First: Meredith Hudson Gordo, AL
Second: Julie Ray Holly Pond, AL
Third: Arlee Fawlkes Hurricane Mills, TN
Fourth: Tommy Jackson Franklin, TN
Fifth: Brianne Hargrove Athens, AL
Sixth: Luke Rech Franklin, TN
Seventh: Dennis Rhodes Hawesville, KY
CLASSIC OLD TIME FIDDLER
First: Tyler Andal Nashville, TN
Second: Brian Christianson Nashville, TN
Third: Luke Richardson Lawrenceburg, TN
Fourth: Patrick Kilgore Oakman, AL
Fifth: Cody Bauer Knoxville, TN
Sixth: Adam Purvis Fultondale, AL
Seventh: Michael Klug Madison, TN
Eighth: Daniel Rothwell Smyrna, TN
SENIOR FIDDLER
First: Fred Carpenter Nashville, TN
Second: Marty Elmore Bowie, TX
Third: Sharon Bounds Northport, AL
Fourth: Heather Bennett Nashville, TN
Fifth: Brent Young Anna, TX
Sixth: Danny Lindsey Silas, AL
Seventh: Rickey Kilgore Oakman, AL
OLD TIME BAND
First: Cabin City Serenaders Madison, TN
Second: The Staffords Vestavia Hills, AL
Third: Girl Time Do Right Daddies Pikeville, TN
BLUEGRASS BAND
First: Clearview Joppa, AL
Second: The Doucettes Waller, TX
Third: Lauren and Bunion Station Joppa, AL
Fourth: Bounds & Determined Northport, AL
Fifth: Route South Pensacola, FL
Sixth: Limestone County Athens, AL
Seventh: Tri-State Ramblers Elkton, KY
TENNESSEE VALLEY OLD TIME FIDDLE CHAMPION
First: Katrina Nicolayeff Meridian, ID
Second: Justin Branum Murfreesboro, TN
Third: Leah Sawyer Brentwood, TN
Fourth: Ivy Phillips Chapmansboro, TN
Fifth: Andrew Lin Lexington, KY
Sixth: Joel Whittinghill Bowling Green, KY
Seventh: Noah Goebel Elkton, KY
Eighth: Adam French Leitchfield, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.