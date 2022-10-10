HARMONICA

First: Ken Tenpenny Murfreesboro, TN

Second: Ilya Portnov Hermitage, TN

Third: Jim Owens Deatsville, AL

Fourth: Seth Shumate Murfreesboro, TN

Fifth: Tom Faut Arab, AL

Sixth: Rick Brandt Hoover, AL

Seventh: Ronnie Nordin Athens, AL

Eighth: Robert Davis Mac Arthur, WV

MANDOLIN

First: Tyler Andal Nashville, TN

Second: Joel Whittinghill Bowling Green, KY

Third: Holten Doucette Waller, TX

Fourth: Justin Branum Murfreesboro, TN

Fifth: Aaron Koch Pensacola, FL

Sixth: Michael Williams Joppa, AL

Seventh: Will Thomas Lester, AL

Eighth: Noah Goebel Elkton, KY

BLUEGRASS BANJO

First: Hudsen Doucette Waller, TX

Second: Wiley Bailey Cedar Bluff, AL

Third: Michael Johnson Crestview, FL

Fourth: Andrew Walker Somerville, AL

Fifth: Alex Davis Manchester, TN

Sixth: James Knight Palmer, TN

Seventh: Matthew Whitfield Ft. Payne, AL

Eighth: Conner McMeans Athens, AL

DOBRO

First: Robbie Harris Rockvale, TN

Second: Damion Kidd Blountsville, AL

Third: Michael Williams Joppa, AL

Fourth: Hudsen Doucette Waller, TX

Fifth: Mason Martin Collinsville, AL

Sixth: Roman Locklear Gardendale, AL

Seventh: Steven Smiley Moulton, AL

Eighth: Tyler Andal Nashville, TN

DULCIMER

First: Jan Hammond Athens, AL

Second: Tyler Andal Nashville, TN

Third: Nicole Tressler Madison, AL

Fourth: Roger Patterson Athens, AL

Fifth: Alan Maiorano Madison, AL

Sixth: Jerry Todd Athens, AL

Seventh: Lisa Tressler Madison, AL

Eighth: David Bennett Madison, AL

OLD TIME SINGING

First: Nichole Christianson Nashville, TN

Second: Allan Daniel Woodland, AL

Third: Angelica Branum Murfreesboro, TN

Fourth: Lance Pitts Athens, AL

Fifth: Noelle Goodin Mt. Juliet, TN

Sixth: David Williams Joppa, AL

Seventh: Lily Goebel Elkton, KY

Eighth: Sandra Lefenfeld Winston Salem, NC

BEGINNING GUITAR

First: Ty McMeans Athens, AL

Second: Reagen Brown Springfield, TN

BEGINNING MANDOLIN

First: Ty McMeans Athens, AL

Second: Reagen Brown Springfield, TN

Third: Elaine Knight Sulligent, AL

BEGINNING BANJO

First: Piper Faulkner Hokes Bluff, AL

Second: Ty McMeans Athens, AL

BEGINNING FIDDLER

First: Lily Coleman Vestavia Hills, AL

Second: Hedley Hammond Tuscumbia, AL

Third: Else Lou Christianson Nashville, TN

Fourth: Elise Prejort Tuscumbia, AL

Fifth: Nora Merchant West Blocton, AL

Sixth: Carlee Watkins Millport, AL

Seventh: Kade Stewart Anderson, AL

APPRENTICE FIDDLER

First: Hansen Doucette Waller, TX

Second: Macy Shelton Coker, AL

Third: Ty McMeans Athens, AL

Fourth: Reagen Brown Springfield, TN

Fifth: Ivy Bahro Athens, AL

Sixth: Jake Atherton Anderson, AL

Seventh: Savanah Flores Owens Cross Roads, AL

Eighth: Amelia Sizemore Athens, AL

GUITAR FINGER PICKING

First: Liam Pettis Southside, AL

Second: Patrick Lowery Brewton, AL

Third: Robbie Sanders Sumiton, AL

Fourth: Jerry Miller Chattanooga, TN

GUITAR FLAT PICKING

First: Holten Doucette Waller, TX

Second: Tyler Andal Nashville, TN

Third: Harlen Doucette Waller, TX

Fourth: Joel Whittinghill Bowling Green, KY

Fifth: Justin Koch Pensacola, FL

Sixth: Aaron Koch Pensacola, FL

Seventh: Noah Goebel Elkton, KY

Eighth: Amelia Brown Springfield, TN

OLD TIME BANJO

First: Tyler Andal Nashville, TN

Second: Luke Richardson Lawrenceburg, TN

Third: Daniel Rothwell Smyrna, TN

Fourth: Michael Klug Madison, TN

Fifth: Conner Drewberry Shelbyville, TN

Sixth: Peyton Royster Harvest, AL

APPALACHIAN BUCK DANCING

First: Meredith Hudson Gordo, AL

Second: Julie Ray Holly Pond, AL

Third: Arlee Fawlkes Hurricane Mills, TN

Fourth: Tommy Jackson Franklin, TN

Fifth: Brianne Hargrove Athens, AL

Sixth: Luke Rech Franklin, TN

Seventh: Dennis Rhodes Hawesville, KY

CLASSIC OLD TIME FIDDLER

First: Tyler Andal Nashville, TN

Second: Brian Christianson Nashville, TN

Third: Luke Richardson Lawrenceburg, TN

Fourth: Patrick Kilgore Oakman, AL

Fifth: Cody Bauer Knoxville, TN

Sixth: Adam Purvis Fultondale, AL

Seventh: Michael Klug Madison, TN

Eighth: Daniel Rothwell Smyrna, TN

SENIOR FIDDLER

First: Fred Carpenter Nashville, TN

Second: Marty Elmore Bowie, TX

Third: Sharon Bounds Northport, AL

Fourth: Heather Bennett Nashville, TN

Fifth: Brent Young Anna, TX

Sixth: Danny Lindsey Silas, AL

Seventh: Rickey Kilgore Oakman, AL

OLD TIME BAND

First: Cabin City Serenaders Madison, TN

Second: The Staffords Vestavia Hills, AL

Third: Girl Time Do Right Daddies Pikeville, TN

BLUEGRASS BAND

First: Clearview Joppa, AL

Second: The Doucettes Waller, TX

Third: Lauren and Bunion Station Joppa, AL

Fourth: Bounds & Determined Northport, AL

Fifth: Route South Pensacola, FL

Sixth: Limestone County Athens, AL

Seventh: Tri-State Ramblers Elkton, KY

TENNESSEE VALLEY OLD TIME FIDDLE CHAMPION

First: Katrina Nicolayeff Meridian, ID

Second: Justin Branum Murfreesboro, TN

Third: Leah Sawyer Brentwood, TN

Fourth: Ivy Phillips Chapmansboro, TN

Fifth: Andrew Lin Lexington, KY

Sixth: Joel Whittinghill Bowling Green, KY

Seventh: Noah Goebel Elkton, KY

Eighth: Adam French Leitchfield, KY

Trending Video

Recommended for you