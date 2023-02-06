Love was in the air on Saturday, Feb. 4, in downtown Athens as hundreds of people roamed the different boutiques and gift shops for the Athens Main Street Annual Chocolate Walk.
Participants walked along a self-guided tour visiting various restaurants, shops, and street vendors from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Participating shops offered discounts on clothing and food items as well as handed out special QR codes. The special QR codes were given to ticket holders, and once all the codes were collected, they unlocked access to some unique door prizes.
After collecting their QR codes, many patrons hit up the photo booths offered along the tour. Dream Key Relators had a virtual booth that was a big hit with the crowds as it sent their pictures digitally to their phones.
Different styles of chocolates were donated along the tour. Patrons were heard comparing the experience to “trick or treating but for Valentine’s chocolates instead.” Smiles were seen throughout the streets as deals were discovered, chocolate was eaten, and families gathered together during the warm Saturday afternoon in February.
The 300 tickets for the Chocolate Walk sold out in less than five minutes this year. Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson told The News Courier almost half of those purchasing tickets are from out of town.
