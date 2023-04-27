Warrior Walk 2022

The Oak Grove Church Relay for Life Team held a Warrior Walk in October 2022 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to honor survivors and remember those impacted by breast cancer.

 courtesy photo

Here is a list of local Relay for Life teams as well as each team’s captain.

City of Athens Relay for Life Team — Holly Hollman

a.i. solutions — Denise Rynders

County for a Cure — Blake Williams

Poplar Creek — Faye Shoulders

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Fooks’ Team — Kathy Ezell

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Womens’ Team — Candy Barr

Davids Temple Church — Deborah McDonald

Athens-Limestone Hospital — Susan Claborn

The Gladdies — Cherry Hammonds

Team Cross — Taylor Cross

Athens High School JROTC — James Chambers

Swan Creek Demolya — Ted Loggins

Sabrena’s Salon & Spa — Sabrena Handley

Oak Grove CME Church

Mildred’s Angels — Tina Cook

ALH- BATTLING BALLERINAS — Rochelle Gill

