Here is a list of local Relay for Life teams as well as each team’s captain.
City of Athens Relay for Life Team — Holly Hollman
a.i. solutions — Denise Rynders
County for a Cure — Blake Williams
Poplar Creek — Faye Shoulders
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Fooks’ Team — Kathy Ezell
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Womens’ Team — Candy Barr
Davids Temple Church — Deborah McDonald
Athens-Limestone Hospital — Susan Claborn
The Gladdies — Cherry Hammonds
Team Cross — Taylor Cross
Athens High School JROTC — James Chambers
Swan Creek Demolya — Ted Loggins
Sabrena’s Salon & Spa — Sabrena Handley
Oak Grove CME Church
Mildred’s Angels — Tina Cook
ALH- BATTLING BALLERINAS — Rochelle Gill
