In August, The News Courier reported on a perceived reduction of number of ducks at the Big Spring Park. Rumors flew blaming the pond's muskrats for the disappearance of the ducks.
While a predator may be involved, there are a number of other potential causes, such as the Waterfowl Enthusiasts at Big Spring's relocating the ducks or other human interference with the population.
At the end of the day, with a mostly vegetarian diet, it's likely not the muskrats.
