Longtime Athens institution Railroad Bazaar closed its doors in 2022 after 48 years in business. Owner Don Chambers announced his decision to retire in late 2021 and closed the doors to the music store in early 2022.
Railroad Bazaar opened in 1973 at the intersection of North Jefferson and West Hobbs and eventually relocated to the location on Eidson Street off Hwy 72. In the beginning, the store was mostly a gift shop with albums, posters and other music related items. The business evolved many times over the years. Car audio became a major focus in the ‘80s and, before closing, had become the go-to place for musical instruments.
