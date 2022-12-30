On March 8, 2022, after a long wait, motorists were thrilled to learn that at least part of the AL Hwy 251 roundabout opened. A few weeks later, April 1, the Lindsay lane portion was also opened– almost one year from the time the project began.
The $3.6 million ALDOT project was projected to be completed by the end of 2021 but weather became a major issue.
“Everything depends on the weather. “The thing with the concrete is they have to have the surface temperature warm enough for about 72 hours, or it will crack or won’t set correctly,” ALDOT North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said.
