With one deep breath, Athens native Michael Phraner lived out his rock and roll fairytale when he was picked to join The Killers on stage in Nashville. Phraner took a shot at playing drums during the band’s performance of “Reasons Unknown” at their Saturday night show at Bridgestone Arena.
Phraner grew up in Athens and graduated from Athens High School in 2012. He began playing drums at the age of 13 for his church youth group. Now 29, he continues to play drums on the worship team at Summit Crossing-Limestone.
His love for The Killers began over a decade ago. “The Killers are one of my all time favorite bands. Been a fan since 2009. This was my first Killers concert, and after hearing about the fan-drummer tradition, I knew I had to give it a shot,” Phraner said.
