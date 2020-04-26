Birthday during pandemic

Taylor Cobb of Athens rides Pegasus, a horse that belongs to Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

 Courtesy photo/LSCO

Taylor Cobb of Athens turned 6 Wednesday, but her family was unable to host a birthday party due to the pandemic. Knowing her deep love of horses, her family reached out to see if there was any way the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office could help. Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely brought Pegasus to the Cobbs’ house so Taylor could meet him and get in some riding time.

