A different kind of birthday party

Hannah Britnell, center, celebrated her 15th birthday with a drive-by birthday parade Tuesday in Athens. The Athens Bible sophomore officially turned 15 in February, but when it became clear the coronavirus pandemic might prevent the teen from ever hosting a party with friends, her parents — Emily Britnell, left, and Jamie Britnell, right — helped organize a drive-by birthday parade. They decorated the driveway and invited Hannah's teammates, classmates and friends to drive by and wish Hannah a happy belated birthday. Some dropped off gifts and oversized birthday cards during their visit.