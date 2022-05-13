Athens High School softball is on to the state tournament after going a perfect 3 and 0 in the North Regionals.
They now face off with St. Clair County’s Pell City High School in the first round on Tuesday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.
Here is a look at the seven teams they could face in the tournament, beginning with their first round opponent Pell City.
Pell City
Pell City reached the state tournament after winning the second qualifier in the East Regionals.
They lost the first game of the Regionals to Chelsea by one run before going on a four-game win streak in the consolation bracket to secure their spot.
After their loss to Chelsea, they defeated Shades Valley 5-1, Scottsboro 7-1, Chelsea 15-5 in a rematch and then Fort Payne in the second qualifier match 6-2.
They have over 30 wins on the season.
Springville
St. Clair County’s Springville High School won the East Regionals after going 3-0 with wins over Mountain Brook 11-1, Scottsboro 7-3 and Fort Payne 4-3.
Springville has right around 30 wins on the season and finished first in 6A Area 13.
Mortimer Jordan
Mortimer Jordan, out of Kimberly, Ala., won the second qualifier over Cullman 15-8 after losing to Athens in the first qualifier match 10-0.
They won two in a row over Hazel Green 4-3 and Cullman 11-7 before falling to Athens. They would win their rematch with Cullman to secure their berth.
They have over a 70 percent win percentage on the season.
Helena
Helena dominated the Central Regionals, allowing one run over a three-game span.
They defeated Hueytown 4-0, Wetumpka 10-1 and Hillcrest 1-0.
They are approaching a 10-game win streak and have lost three games overall on the season, scoring 10-plus runs in eight of their past 10 games, as one of the more dominant teams Athens could see in the tournament.
The Lady Huskies finished first in 6A Area 6.
Benjamin Russell
Benjamin Russell won the second qualifier spot in the Central Regionals after defeating Hillcrest in the final game of the consolation bracket.
On the way to securing the second spot, Benjamin Russell lost their opening game to Hillcrest, before winning four in a row over McAdory 4-1, Wetumpka 7-4, Calera 4-2 and then their victory over Hillcrest in a rematch.
Benjamin Russell is the perfect example of a team that is peaking at the right time.
They are the closest to a .500 record out of the eight teams remaining in the tournament.
Baldwin County
Baldwin County went 3-0 in the South Regionals, defeating Lanier 18-0 before winning two 1-run games over Saraland 4-3 and Robertsdale 1-0. The two previous games Robertsdale had played before being shutout by Baldwin County, they had scored 20 runs and 16 runs, respectively.
Out of Bay Minette, Ala., the Lady Tigers finished first in 6A Area 2 and are approaching a 10-game winning streak themselves.
They have lost fewer than 10 games all season.
Robertsdale
Robertsdale dominated their first two games over Park Crossing and Opelika, winning by a combined score of 36 to 1.
After being shutout by Baldwin County 1-0, they defeated Saraland in the second qualifier match by a final score of 5-1.
They have won over 20 games on the season and, much like Benjamin Russell, seem to be peaking at the right time.
Athens won their three games over Gardendale 1-0, Hartselle 2-1 and Mortimer Jordan 10-0 from the Florence SportsPlex on May 10 and May 11, respectively.
Scores and results from each matchup in the 6A state softball tournament from Oxford will be reported online and in the print editions of upcoming copies of The News Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.