The 2017-2018 Rose Bowl College Football Playoff game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oklahoma Sooners was one to remember.
The Dawgs would prove victorious in the end, winning 54-48 in overtime to propel themselves to the CFP title game versus Alabama, who would beat Clemson in their playoff matchup.
What is remembered
- Sony Michel’s overtime touchdown
One of UGA’s multiple talented running backs they had that season – Sony Michel – would put the Bulldogs on top, after battling back in the second half, with his touchdown run in overtime. The win would send Georgia, led by QB Jake Fromm and head coach Kirby Smart, into celebration while OU’s Baker Mayfield and Lincoln Riley would come up short again, a trend for the Sooners in the playoff era.
- Georgia’s second-half comeback
As aforementioned, Georgia used a comeback in the second half to tie the game at the end of regulation and send it to overtime. The Bulldogs were down 31-17 at the half, but outscored the Sooners 28-14 in the second half. Then, after an OU field goal, Michel would send OU back to Norman disappointed.
What is forgotten
- First half clock management: Good by UGA, bad by OU
Oklahoma would screw up big time in the first half on something that, at first glance, probably does not seem like that big of a deal. They kicked off short with time running out in the first half. However, the kick would go much shorter than planned.
This would give the Dawgs one last shot at putting up more points before halftime. They would end up getting a field goal out of it. While 3 points may not seem like a lot, they ended up making a huge difference by the end of regulation.
Ask any Georgia fan how much it mattered.
The game would help propel Georgia into becoming the football powerhouse they have turned into.
While they would not win the national championship that season, falling to the Crimson Tide, it would represent a significant milestone in the arc of turning into one of the best programs in the landscape today.
Commented
