Bessemer, Ala. — After the second day of play in the PGA Works Championships, Alabama A&M’s mens golf team finished in second place.
On Monday, May 8, Sophomore Kim Byeongkwan shot a 72 even-par during round one, helping lead Alabama A&M to third place as a team after round one at the PGA Works Championships on Monday at the Shoals Creek Golf Club.
Alabama A&M men’s golf is finishing up the 2022-23 season this week as the Bulldogs participate in the 2023 PGA Works Collegiate Championships presented by Sapphire at Shoal Creek Club & Brent Brook Golf Course.
The PGA Works Collegiate Championship, the most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf, annually hosts student-athletes enrolled in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), and other Minority-Serving Educational Institutions.
The PGA Works Collegiate Championship (PWCC) was created in 1986 to highlight competitive golf programs at the most underserved and underrepresented Minority-Serving Institutions in the country and educate and inspire student-athletes to pursue career opportunities in the business of golf and beyond. PWCC is considered the most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf.
The Championship is a 54-hole, stroke-play event contested across five divisions from HBCUs, HSIs, and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs).
The individual competition is open to all minority men and women student-athletes playing collegiate golf at the Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA, and NJCAA level, or participants who are enrolled in one of the PGA of America’s PGA Golf Management University Programs.
In the first day of play, the Bulldogs were 10-over as a team on the opening round of play, seven shots behind second place North Carolina A&T and two shots ahead of Chicago State.
During round one, the team combined for 14 birdies on the day in their 298 total —including leading in par three holes at 3.19 per and finishing second on par four holes with an average on 4.1 strokes on the day. Individually, Byeongkwan and Jason Johnson both finished in the top five of the field with a 3.0 par three scoring average.
Johson was next on the leaderboard for A&M with a 1-over 73 on Monday and is tied for tenth with two other golfers.
Behind Johnson, Niall Bagnall and Felipe Gomez Lopez provided the Bulldogs with counting rounds of 4-over and 5-over respectively, placing them tied for 17th and 22nd respectively.
Round two was to be played on May 9, with tee-time slated again for 8:30 a.m., and official results were not in as of press time.
