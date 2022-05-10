This is what 1,500 10-pound bags of Vidalia Onions look like! Thank you, Athens Community, for continuing to support this important Civitan fundraiser year after year. With your help Athens Ladies Civitan will continue to support programs for intellectual and developmental disabilities, mentor junior Civitans on good citizenship through volunteer opportunities and with scholarships to those who demonstrate leadership skills, continue to provide an annual scholarship to an Athens State student majoring in special education and support many other worthy causes in our city.
A note from Athens Civitan
- For The News Courier
-
-
