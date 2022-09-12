From wherever you find yourself sitting, you can probably look around and spot something displaying symmetry, whether manmade or naturally occurring.
If you step outside, you will see the radial symmetry of a flower bloom. If you go into your kitchen pantry, perhaps you'll see the symmetrical efficiency of a honeycomb and its hexagonal structure sitting on one of your shelves. This winter, maybe those in Limestone County will be graced with the symmetrical crystal patterns of snowflakes falling from a gray sky.
In the natural world, asymmetry is often a sign of illness or danger.
Steve Pitts, a local artist, harnesses the human desire for symmetry by hand drawing complex works of symmetrical art using a Rapidograph pen.
These fascinating works of art were born out of Pitt's interest in symmetry axes.
“When I was in college at UAB in Birmingham, I took a class in mineralogy, and in that class about mineralogy and crystallography, I learned about crystallographic symmetry axes, because all crystals form with symmetry axes, and they can be very simple, they can be really complex. I got really interested in the symmetry axes,” said Pitts.
Pitts begins his process by using a ruler and a compass to generate a pencil line grid.
After placing the pencil line grids, he uses a Rapidograph pen to draw the designs in ink.
He creates his pieces by drawing one symmetrical feature at a time, much like the process of growing a crystal.
Later, Pitts developed an interest in Hinduism, Hatha Yoga, Indian mysticism, and religious architecture.
He began combining his interest in crystallography and mythology to create what he calls geometric mandalas.
“I've always been interested in world religions, like Tibetan Buddhism. You've probably seen Tibetan mandalas, sand mandalas, and things like that. They're geometric and symmetric. And so those two things combined together inspired me to start drawing what I call geometric mandalas,” said Pitts.
Pitts went on to explain, “the geometric mandala is one of the first things that I started drawing. And then I started diverging a little bit away from mandalas and just simply drawing geometric objects and geometric structures, and I did that for a really long time.”
Pitts has long had an interest in and love for science fiction and cinema, engineering, and mechanical structures.
These things serve as the inspiration for his quasi-tangible spacecraft and steampunk drawings.
“Later, I decided that I was really interested in trying to draw things that looked quasi-tangible, that they could possibly exist. I've always been interested in machines and machinery, and mechanical drawings or architectural drawings, technical drawings, and so I started kind of drawing what I call mechanical improvisations,” said Pitts.
Most recently, Pitts has moved to creating artistic renderings of complex architecture.
“Then, move to my most recent stage, which is I'm very interested in architecture. So I've started discovering photographs of really complex, highly detailed photographs of buildings in huge cities, and particularly museums, the interior of museums that are real, impressive grand structures,” said Pitts.
He went on to say, “I've started searching for open-source photographs; photographs on websites where you can go to their website, look at these photographs, download them, do things with them. So that way, you don't have copyright issues, and I've started finding these really interesting photographs, now what I'm doing is I'm doing artistic renderings of these photographs.”
An artist finds a home
“About 10 years ago, I decided that I wanted to try to market my artwork, so I started going to regional art shows like The Birmingham Art Walk and the Moss Rock Festival in Birmingham. I have gone to some shows in Atlanta and Nashville, so I started going to a lot of different art shows. And these are, you know, like weekend events, you know, that you go to participate in the art show and maybe sell some of your art maybe you do. Maybe you don’t,” said Pitts.
He soon discovered the outdoor artist's market at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment.
The outdoor market takes place every Saturday from the first week of May until the last week of October out on the lawn of the Lowe Mill.
This market gives artists a chance to showcase their work for a low cost.
“With that in mind, I discovered that Lowe Mill has an outdoor artist's market. It doesn't cost hardly anything to participate in it. They give you a vendor space out here on the grass. They have 70 to 80 different vendors who set up a booth. You set up your grid panels and display your art; maybe you can sell some of your art,” said Pitts.
After a couple of years of participating in the Saturday market, Pitts was approached with the idea of renting studio space inside the Lowe Mill.
“I'd been participating in the outdoor artists market here at the Lowe Mill for a couple of years. And so last year, I was at the outdoor artist market and met some of the staff of Lowe Mill. They were just other people in studios. Sometimes they walk around and just look to see, you know, what did the outdoor artists market bring today, and so one of the staff mentioned to me, if you like being in the outdoor artists market, you might like to try to get a studio,” said Pitts.
Pitts went on to explain the benefit of renting this space, “I have access to it 24/7, so that means that I can come here Sunday at three o'clock in the morning if I want to come in here. I've got this nice drawing table, my lights, my computer, all my materials. So, I can come here anytime I want and actually work on my artwork. So, I have two principal purposes served by having the studio. One is it's a place where the general public can come and find my art, but at the same time while I’m here in my studio I can make myself useful.”
Pitt is located in studio 2051 at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment in Huntsville. Original artwork, prints, and limited prints are available for purchase in his studio.
Public hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To view and purchase Pitt's artwork online, visit https://symmetricaluniverse.com/ in your web browser or @symmetricaluniverse on Instagram and Facebook.
