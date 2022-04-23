Spring and summer bring many wonderful experiences unique to the season — fresh produce from the garden, trips to the beach or lake and the wonderful aroma of fresh-cut grass.
Mowing the grass, for most, is not as wonderful an experience as it is simply a necessary chore. I get to enjoy a freshly cut lawn more than most, because I don’t mow it. I have a strapping young man who owns that job. But the responsibility of the maintenance of the mower is my job and just as necessary as its use.
Keeping a well-maintained mower is crucial, not only for the health of the mower, but for the health of the lawn as well. Lawn mowers awake from their winter nap and start emerging from their sheds beginning in March and roar around the yard until ready to hibernate again sometime in October.
Wear and tear on the mower can lead to larger maintenance issues and can affect the performance of the mower on the lawn. A few simple tune-up procedures can keep your mower running at peak proficiency, stave off costly repairs and have your lawn looking great all season long.
Always refer to the user’s manual, remove the spark plug connection and wear proper safety gear before beginning any maintenance on your mower.
Oil changeWith frequent use, oil changes should be performed every three months. The oil should be changed during winterization to help avoid corrosion of the engine parts, and repeated halfway through the season.
It is the single most important maintenance procedure for your mower, as it directly affects the largest component: the engine. To replace the oil, remove the drain plug and allow oil to empty into a catch tray. You may need to tilt the mower slightly to get all the oil out. Once empty, replace the drain plug and refill with fresh oil until the proper level mark on the dipstick is reached.
Replace the air filterDirt and debris clog air filters, making your mower burn more gas. A clean air filter helps maintain the proper air-to-fuel ratio.
To replace the air filter, simply loosen the screw and remove the air filter cover. Remove the old filter, pop the new one in and replace the cover. The air filter should be replaced in the beginning of or during end-of-the-season winterization, and checked mid-season and replaced as necessary.
Sharpen the bladeA sharp blade provides a clean cut to the grass, reducing the risk of disease and damage. The easiest way to have the blade sharpened is to have someone else do it. However, that entails either getting the entire mower to the shop or removing the blade and taking it to be sharpened. If you are going to go through the trouble of removing the blade, you might as well sharpen it yourself.
Before removing the mower’s blade, you will need to empty the gas from the mower. The mower can then be placed up on blocks high enough that you can get under it or turned on its side. If turning the mower on its side, make sure that the carburetor and air filter are facing up.
Use the mower’s blade removal tool to secure the blade in place and remove the fasteners. Again, refer to your user’s manual to see the best way to remove the blade from your mower. Before removing the blade, make a small chalk mark on the bottom of the blade so that you know which side is down when you reattach it to the mower.
To sharpen the blade, secure the blade down and run a metal file along the blade’s edge. Sharpening the blade should be done, at a minimum, once a season, but both a beginning of the season and a mid-season sharpening are recommended.
Replace the spark plugReplacing the spark plug is recommended once a year, as they are designed to be used for 100 hours of mowing. Spark plugs help your mower start and run properly.
Remove the spark plug wire and remove the spark plug using either a spark plug wrench or deep pocket wrench. Insert the new plug and hand-turn it until the threads catch. Use the wrench to fasten the plug down until it stops on its own. Once the plug has stopped, give it one more quarter-turn. Make sure not to overtighten, as it will make it hard to remove or could damage the plug.
WinterizingBesides changing the oil, replacing the spark plug and sharpening the blade to winterize your mower, there are a few additional steps to assure your mower is ready to be stored during the off-season.
Gasoline
Gas powered mowers can be stored by draining the gas from the mower or allowing the mower to run dry. Alternately, you can add fuel stabilizer to the gas in your mower. Gas starts to go bad in as little as 30 days, causing gumming that will clog the fuel system and carburetor.
Cleaning the deck
Grass clippings build up on the underside of the mower’s deck. The clippings hold moisture, which can lead to rust. Scrape the caked-on layers from the deck and use a towel to dry and remove residual clippings. A thin coat of WD-40 will further help to prevent rust.
Charge the battery
If your mower is equipped with a battery, remove it from the mower and charge it to 100 percent. This will not only keep the battery in good condition but will also help it to start again in the spring.
Keep your mower properly maintained and your lawn — and your wallet — will thank you.
