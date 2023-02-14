North Alabama Elite Wrestling – Athens Youth wrestling team finished up their season last weekend in AYWO-AAU State Championship February 4th, 2023, at Thompson High School. NAEW finished 10th overall out of 72 teams.
“We had a wrestler in the final in every division, which is impressive in such a young hard nose group. We had 4 kids’ runner up, which speaks to the phenomenal parental support in believing in this coaching staff this wrestling season. Abbott St. Pierre won state at Midget after returning from a thumb injury during the second half of the season,” said Coach Mondell Hunter.
Carly Whitt placed 4th at Girl’s AYWO State Championship.
“Very proud of her being one of the girls who continue to wrestle and made a positive impact on our teammates all year,” Hunter said.
Gabe Burnett, Aiden Johnson, Daniel Clark, Keller and Jasper Little, David Reiber, and Ben Whitt all had great seasons, but they did not place at the state level.
“We started to see a lot of kids peak at the end of the year, which is always a goal of mine, even in practice,” Hunter said. “For instance in terms of the small mistakes we started seeing lesser mistakes.”
Liam Campbell and Jeremiah Hunter probably started the year looking like they would make the finals, but didn’t finish like they knew they could compete, Hunter said. First year wrestlers Brayden and Bryant Jackson really benefit from wrestling up and doing extra things to get better. The result was both kids had a 40-win season, Hunter said.
“We had fun, and every kid that placed deserved it. Every kid that wrestled at State had a chance to go all the way. We told every kid that their season starts in the off season,” Hunter said. “Mikale Unger is as talented a kid that you ever want to coach and he was in every match. He is a sponge for the sport and the kids really looked up to him.”
Results
- Jeremiah Hunter 6th place Tot 50
- Brayden Jackson 3rd place Tot 50
- Max Macon 2nd place Tot 65
- Bryant Jackson 2nd Bantam 55
- Abbott St Pierre 1st place Midget 150
- Case Clark 2nd place Midget 180
- Mikale Unger 4th place Novice 90
- Tidus Pepper 2nd place Novice 112
- Carly Whitt’s placed 4th
