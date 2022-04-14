The Southard Farm in Limestone County is at 27405 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Madison. Visit www.southardfarm.com/.
About the farm
Trending Video
Tom Mayer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Robert Van Wigington, 80, of Rogersville died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. Robert was a graduate of Lula Rich High School, attended Ole Miss University, served in the National Guard and U.S. Army, and was a retired Textile Plant Manager. He loved spending time wi…
89, of Athens passed away Tuesday, April 12, at the home of her daughter in Decatur, AL. She was born September 2, 1932 in Limestone County, AL to James Isaac Thomas and Georgie Edith Henderson Thomas. She was a Music and English teacher at Athens Middle school for 30 years. Mrs. Lambert lov…
Mary Orr, extraordinary, gracious, beautiful person, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and lover of animals, especially dogs, went home to the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022. She passed gently, quietly, peacefully with her men around her. She gave her life up to Jesus Christ when she was 12 at…
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman charged in weekend murder
- One killed in Tuesday morning crash
- Rogers charged with capital murder
- Cantrell pleads guilty to felony murder
- Homicide investigation under way in Limestone County
- Three arrests- 26 warrants
- Arrest reports April 9
- Governor Ivey signs Numeracy Act into law
- Arrest reports April 11
- Calhoun announces women’s basketball coach, tryouts soon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.