The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will be holding a six-week diabetes education program beginning at noon Thursday at the Athens-Limestone Public library.
The program will run every Thursday through Nov. 18 with the exception of Veterans Day.
“What the DEEP program, which stands for Diabetes Empowerment Education Patient program, does is really emphasize self-care,” said Elaine Softley, Regional Extension Agent at the Colbert County office and lead teacher of the program. “The six sessions that we have address everything about diabetes and how it effects you from head to toe. A lot of people don't know that it effects your brain, nerves and kidneys.”
Softley wanted to lead this program because of her family history with diabetes. Losing her brother and father due to complications from diabetes made it that much more important for her.
“They didn't want to listen. My dad did toward the end, but my brother never did,” she said. “I'm very passionate, and I bring a lot of that to my class. Whether you're a diabetic, pre-diabetic or caregiver, which is sometimes the most important person, it's very important for them to hear the importance of self-care and what they can do to help a diabetic manage this disease.”
The six-part series is free, but to register, you must call 256-386-8571 or email Softley at kes0021@aces.edu.
“The DEEP program entails not just dining with diabetes, but you can learn about warning signs, unhealthy habits that can lead to diabetes, ways to prevent it and living with diabetics,” said Chris Becker Regional Extension Agent at the Limestone County office. “It's a good thing, it's a good program and it has been well received. We're just trying to get folks interested so that we can get a crowd there at the library and educate folks about living with diabetes.”
Each class will have a different topic including discussions on medications, A1C levels, physical activity, and meal planning, according to Softley.
“It won't just be me talking. It's me learning from the participants and learning from each other.” “It's very interactive. We bring a lot of educational tools to help with the lessons that we are teaching and get them involved.”
She said participants will be put in teams to allow them to work together. The first lesson, according to Softley, will be about body parts and how diabetes can affect that particular organ.
“Each week, participants will receive a weekly action plan to read something about diabetes, talk to someone else about diabetes and bring that back to the class and share,” she said. “Your first step is coming to this class that lets me know you care about your diabetes and how to take care of yourself.”
