Athens City Schools alerted Athens High School parents this morning that there has not been a threat made against Athens High School or its students.
"A Snapchat image was circulating that consisted of a photo of an email related to a school threat that appeared to come from a school administrator," said Superintendent Beth Patton.
The system confirmed the image did not originate from the Athens City Schools administration and there is no danger to students or employees of Athens High School.
