The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program honors and recognizes excellence in the teaching profession by identifying outstanding classroom teachers at local, district, and state levels. The Teacher of the Year Program is open to any public school classroom teacher, librarian, counselor, or other certified individuals in a K-12 setting. The selection process begins at the school level. Each of our schools recently named their Teacher of the Year. Such a wonderful honor for these individuals as they were selected by their peers!
Athens City Schools Foundation looks forward to celebrating each of our ACS Teachers of the Year at the annual ACSF Teacher of the Year Gratitude Banquet. The Athens City Schools district-level elementary (K-6) and secondary (7-12) Teacher of the Year will also be announced at this special event. These teachers will then represent ACS as they move on to compete at the state level for the Alabama Teacher of the Year.
Name: Kasey Starnes
School: FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary School
Grade Level(s) You Teach: Kindergarten
Degrees & Granting Institutions:
B.A. in Elementary Education; University of Alabama
M.A. in Library Media; University of West Alabama
Ed S. Teacher Leader; University of West Alabama
Currently pursuing my Instructional Leadership certificate through the University of West Alabama
Additional Certifications or Accomplishments: National Board Certification in Early/Middle Childhood Literacy; LETRS certified
Where is your hometown? Rogersville, Ala.
Why did you become a teacher? I had phenomenal teachers throughout my education who encouraged me in many ways-even outside of the school walls. It has been my goal to make the same kind of impact on others. I’ve always had a passion for leading and guiding. I knew that I would be able to reach and hopefully make a difference in many lives through teaching.
How many years have you been a teacher? 14
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools? 3
The best part of my day is: The best part of my day is reading comprehension; specifically read-alouds. I enjoy making books come alive with voice inflection and sharing my enthusiasm for reading! Students have opportunities to make real-world connections and share personal experiences with classmates. I enjoy listening to my students’ viewpoints, promoting inquiry, and establishing an engaging learning environment through read-alouds.
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? Both of my grandmothers have been the greatest source of inspiration. Their work ethic and determination helped them persevere during extremely tough times. Both held education in high regard and encouraged me to become a teacher.
I hope to inspire my students: I hope I inspire my students by truly getting to know them and building a relationship with each student. Having a trusting, safe learning environment is a top priority.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers? Give yourself grace! Every lesson is not going to go as planned. Learn from it and adapt!
What is your greatest hope for your students? I hope my students realize their capabilities and know that the sky is the limit!
It is the season of Thanksgiving. For what are you most grateful? I’m grateful for my family and a rewarding career.
