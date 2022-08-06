Many people retire after decades of working and find themselves wondering, "what now?" Suddenly, they have more free time than they've ever had, and they are unclear about what to do with their newfound freedom.
Many people turn to gardening as a way to spend their time and to keep their bodies and brains active during retirement. For a lot of seniors, though, they eventually find themselves struggling to get around as well, or to do the things they used to be able to do.
A decline in mobility does not mean a person has to give up moderately physical hobbies, such as gardening, though; it simply means they will have to adapt their practices to suit their changing mobility needs.
"I've also seen people, say, you want to do just flowers, you could have window boxes out there, you know, or if you have a deck on your house or something like that, you can have those things that hang off your deck. So all those are pretty, they're high enough off the ground that you're not bending over or getting down on your knees," said Janet Hunt with the Limestone County Master Gardeners. "You can put flowers and stuff in there, annuals so that every year you replace them. There's not enough soil or anything there to really have perennials, but you could do annuals, depending on the sun and how your deck or windows are situated, and if they're deep enough, you can plant vegetables in there as well."
While the first step is choosing beds and planters suitable for any given mobility need, choosing proper plants is equally important.
Certain plants require more care and activity than others, and care requirements should be considered when seeking out plants to tend to.
Plants with the lowest support needs will be best for individuals who do not have the mobility they used to.
"I think lantana is a very nice plant, if it's in the sun, because they're drought tolerant. They don't have to carry around a lot of water. They bloom all summer long. It's an annual, and if it needs trimming, you just can take a pair of scissors or a pair of clippers and just, you know, cut it off. There's no special trimming or anything that's difficult to do," she said.
Gardening with mobility issues may require a new level of creativity than what a gardener was once used to.
Mobility and support needs vary from individual to individual, as well as resources and available space. While some may have the ability to create raised beds and deck planters, others may be limited to using what resources they have on hand.
One resource often easily available is large buckets and raised surfaces, such as side tables.
"We have a couple of other Master Gardeners that have built large buckets on stands. For example, I have a couple of tomato plants in large buckets that have holes in them for drainage. I have them on the ground because I don't really have a mobility issue at this point, but they could easily be placed on a sturdy table or on a sturdy bench or something like that," she said.
Wayne Holt, 76, of Athens, created flower beds from discarded sewer pipes. These planters raise the plants almost two feet off the ground, allowing for less bending and kneeling.
Holt also created a raised flower bed that keeps the flowers at approximately waist height, allowing for significantly less bending and kneeling when tending to the flowers planted in the bed.
Simple and creative changes in practice like this go a long way to allowing gardens to be more accommodating of mobility needs, present or future.
Gardening, at its base requirements, is not an expensive hobby to get into, making it suitable for people on a budget.
"It depends on what you're going to do. If you're just doing containers like the window boxes or boxes off your deck, or even a raised garden, all you need is a little hand trowel and clippers, so I mean it's not an expensive hobby," she said. "I always like wearing gloves, just because my hands get so dry. So you know, a pair of garden gloves, and I'd like to have a pail or a bucket to carry my things around in so I'm not making multiple trips. And it's also a bucket you can store everything in, and you don't have things lying all over the place."
Spending time outdoors and participating in moderate physical activity is beneficial to both mental and physical health, before and after retirement.
"Being outdoors, studies have shown, is healthier, happier, better health. Same with, you know, just being out in the garden. I mean, even if you're not gardening, taking walks in the botanical gardens or through other people's gardens ... is good for your health. And gardening is not only somewhat physical, but it's also good mental work, too, because you're using your head while you're gardening," she said.
For questions regarding gardening practices, contact the Limestone County Master Gardeners at (256) 232-5510. Ask a Master Gardener is held every first Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athens-Limestone public Library and every Saturday through August at the Athens Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.