Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.