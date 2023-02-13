A proposed asphalt plant on Moyers Road has received its air permit from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management despite strong public opposition.
Residents living near the proposed plant have expressed concern at Athens City Council and Limestone County Commission meetings in addition to submitting public comments to ADEM.
Grayson Carter & Son who own the land on Moyers Road and plan to develop a hot mix asphalt plant have told The News Courier in prior interviews that they have followed all regulation and have not yet begun developing the plant – waiting on their air permit. The News Courier reached back out to ask about next steps and how they plan to respond to public concerns but have not heard back as of press time.
The property on Moyers Road had been in the city limits of Athens until the Athens City Council voted to de-annex the over 80 acre property in December 2020. The reason the city de-annexed the property was because “they could not pull the dirt away from that site and it be in the city without a whole lot of red tape,” Council President Harold Wales explained at a special called meeting in January.
The City Council created a resolution they submitted with public comments opposing the plant’s air permit. ADEM also received over 20 letters of opposition from residents near the proposed site.
ADEM released a response to twelve comments voiced by the residents and said no changes would be made to the permit in regards to the comments. The permit does address some of the concerns residents had and the response to the comments explains that ADEM does verify compliance for the concerns that the permit covers.
Some of the comments were outside of the scope of the permit decision though ADEM did say they were legitimate concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.