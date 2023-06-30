Bailey Harris Construction was fined $25,000 by the state agency that oversees environmental concerns for violations of its permit dealing with water coming off of the Elkmont Elementary construction site.
According to a Consent Order posted on the Alabama Department of Environmental Management eFile page, that fine is due 45 days after the order was issued (May 15) — and if there is any failure to pay, ADEM may file civil action in Montgomery County circuit court. This means it was due on Thursday, June 29. ADEM has not made published one their eFile system if the fine has been paid.
The company did not admit or deny the ADEM allegation in the order but did note it will abide by the terms of the order and plans to pay the civil penalty. The News Courier reached out to Bailey Harris Construction but did not hear back by press time.
ADEM noted in the order that violations were observed at the Elkmont Elementary site after they issued a formal enforcement order. They also said there was a failure to implement and maintain Best Management Practices that led to offsite sediment accumulation on other property and state waters which led to their decision to increase the penalty. They noted there was no previous history of enforcement but also that they were unaware of any efforts made to mitigate the effects to the environment due to the violations.
The order states the construction company was immediately to take action to prevent sediment or other pollutants in stormwater leaving the site as well as noncompliant or un-permitted discharges of pollutants to state waters. Within five days they were to have done an inspection of the site, offsite conveyances and affected state waters.
Within 10 days of the order, Bailey Harris was to submit results from an inspection and a plan to return to permit compliance along with another detailed plan for the removal or remediation of sediment and other pollutants deposited offsite and/or in state waters.
Within 30 days from the order they must fully implement effective BMPs and correct all deficiencies at the site including sediment removal or remediation.
Within seven days of the completing the required activity they have to submit a certification that that all deficiencies have been corrected and the site and affected state waters are within full compliance with permit requirements. ADEM has not posted on the eFile site if any of these steps have been taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.