MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office worked together to arrest three people attempting to introduce contraband at Limestone Correctional Facility (LCF).
On Feb. 10, 2023, Emmanuel Jamal Olds and Javonte Simons were arrested and charged with Trespassing and Promoting Prison Contraband I and II. More charges are pending.
Olds and Simons reported that a white male driving a Cadillac Escalade dropped them off at LCF. LESD located the vehicle and contacted the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Paul Alan Brown. He was arrested and charged with Trespassing, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Promoting Prison Contraband I and II.
All three suspects are currently in the Limestone County Jail.
Brown had been released from ADOC custody on Jan. 31, 2023, as part of the Release to Mandatory Supervision process.
These arrests are indicative of the good working relationship between the ADOC and local law enforcement. The staff of ADOC works hard to strike the delicate balance of public safety, security of staff and inmates, and enforcement of the law.
Media inquiries may be directed to the ADOC Public Information Office at ADOC.Media@doc.alabama.gov.
