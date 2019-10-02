The Alabama Department of Public Health recently announced significant flu activity in the state, with North Alabama reporting lab-confirmed cases throughout the month of September.
ADPH considers activity significant when 3.3% of patients seen in a given week had signs of an influenza-like illness, such as a fever greater than or equal to 100 degrees Fahrenheit with cough and/or a sore throat not explained by other means. In ADPH's Northern District, which includes Limestone County, the highest rate reported in September was 1.36% for the week ending Sept. 14.
However, in the three reporting weeks available, the Northern District reported lab-confirmed cases. In the East Central District, which includes Montgomery County, rates of influenza-like illness reached as high as 4.91% in September but no lab-confirmed cases of the flu were reported.
New season, new vaccine
The 2019-2020 flu season began Tuesday, and the Limestone County Health Department said it is already fielding calls about getting this year's flu vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend routine annual influenza vaccination for anyone 6 months or older who can receive it.
The CDC said regular-dose flu shots and recombinant vaccines this year are quadrivalent, meaning they are designed to protect against two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses. Adults and children are encouraged to get their vaccine before the end of October.
To that end, the Limestone County Health Department is offering its annual flu shot drive-thru from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Athens Sportsplex on U.S. 31. The shot is also available at the health department at 20371 Clyde Mabry Drive, Athens. Call 256-232-3200 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.