On Sunday, Jan. 29, stakeholders in the new iAcademy at Athens Elementary met together for the official ribbon cutting on the development.
“We had a wonderful time celebrating our official ribbon cutting with almost 400 stakeholders! We are beyond proud to share our beautiful new building with our community, and we are looking forward to the many great learning opportunities that will happen for generations to come in our state-of-the-art facility,” iAcademy Principal Amanda Tedford said.
Students began the new semester in the building, located at the 515 N. Madison Street site, earlier this month.
The new building is on the site of the previous school. Planning and demo began in 2019 and a groundbreaking was held in September 2021. Lathan Associates Architects designed the building and Bailey Harris Construction carried out the design.
“Everyone was so excited to see how much thought and love was put into this beautiful new school! We are so proud to have our students, faculty, and staff back home, and we are blessed to have room for growth as we strive to meet the needs of our growing community,” Superintendent of Athens City School Beth Patton said.
