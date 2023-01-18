The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs bring marquis matchups and long-standing rivalries. Here is a look at what’s in store.
AFC1. Chiefs vs. 4. Jaguars
Score prediction:
Chiefs 27-24
This is a classic game of being forced to pick with the brain instead of the heart.
Fans everywhere would love to pick Jacksonville, especially after their heroic 27-point comeback win over the Chargers was capped off with QB Trevor Lawrence celebrating at the local Waffle House.
Furthermore, many may also be predicting a shootout of a game. While the Chiefs will win by a close margin, it will also be by a score where neither team reaches the 30s. Both teams have solid defenses, with the Jags being more rounded from top to bottom, and the Chiefs donning an All-Pro player in DT Chris Jones.
2. Bills vs. 3. Bengals
Score prediction:
Bengals 41-35 Bills
While Chiefs-Jags may not be as high-scoring as some may think, this game easily could be.
The Bills just gave up 31 points at home to a lower-tier backup QB for the Miami Dolphins.
Joe Burrow is a different breed of QB entirely than Skylar Thompson. Expect Burrow to not do what Allen seems to always find a way to do, and that’s turn the ball over in the redzone. Burrow has the second-most passing touchdowns this season, and I think the weapons around him (Mixon, Perine, Chase, Higgins, Boyd, Hurst) make all the difference in the world for a team who has the playoff experience now, proving already they can make the Super Bowl.
NFC1. Eagles vs. 6. Giants
Score prediction:
Giants 24-20 Eagles
This is not a “heart over the head” pick, but rather based on reasoning...with a little bit of brazen behavior.
The Giants are playing their best brand of football at the moment, and so is their QB Daniel Jones, who became the first player in NFL history to put up the stats he did vs. the Vikings.
The Giants play hard for their great coach Brian Daboll, and they have a formula for success that always proves well in the playoffs – a solid run game and stout defense.
They beat the Vikings at their own game with the one-possession victory, and I expect them to go into Philly and get a tough W over an Eagles team that is fantastic, but playing with a banged-up QB and are nowhere near as hot as the Giants are right now.
2. 49ers at 5. Cowboys
Score prediction:
Cowboys 36-30 49ers
Speaking of playing great football, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott put on the performance of his life versus the Buccaneers, where he would torch Tampa to the tune of 5 touchdowns.
While it is obvious Brock Purdy is playing great football for the 49ers at the moment, with great weapons around him and a great head coach in Shannahan, this is the game I am predicting he makes a few mistakes.
I believe Purdy gives Dallas a short field multiple times as a result of their pass rush leading to turnovers. This is the game he looks like a rookie.
On the other sideline is a man in Prescott, who is going to find a way to play even better vs. the best defense in football than he did vs. the Bucs.
The Cowboys will also find a way to miss an extra point or two...or three...or four.
