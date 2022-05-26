MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s licensed childcare providers have until mid-June to apply for two grants that aim to strengthen the industry’s workforce and further stabilize operations.
The third round of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) runs through June 17. The deadline to apply for DHR’s fourth round of Temporary Assistance for Stabilizing Child Care grants is June 15.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for child care providers to boost their operations amid the industry’s continued recovery from the pandemic,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “We encourage every eligible child care provider to take advantage of these grants and apply soon.”
Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants fund bonuses of $1,500 for full-time employees and $750 for part-time employees to help providers recruit and retain qualified staff. Eligible employees may receive up to eight quarterly bonuses before the two-year grant period ends in September 2023. Six more opportunities remain.
The separate Temporary Assistance for Stabilizing Child Care program awards $1,000 for each licensed daytime child care slot. The grants help cover operating costs, including employee pay, facility maintenance and purchases of classroom materials, cleaning supplies and meals. Providers may also use the money to offer families tuition relief.
Both grants require providers to be licensed and in operation when they apply, and they must continue operating for at least one year after receiving a grant. Applicants also must be in good standing with DHR.
The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
Applications, grant schedules and additional eligibility requirements are available at https://dhr.alabama.gov/child-care/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.