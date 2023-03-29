CULLMAN, Ala. — Alabama Farm Credit has distributed a record of over $13 million in cash dividends to its customers. The amount is based on the lender’s strong earnings in 2022.
“Alabama Farm Credit is proud of the value we continue to return to stockholders. “said Mel Koller, Alabama Farm Credit CEO. “Our 16-year dividend program, is the tangible result of our mission to serve agriculture producers and rural community members.”
Alabama Farm Credit has a long history of returning a portion of its earnings to its customers, who are also owners of the lending cooperative. With this year’s refund, the rural lender has distributed more than $115 million in patronage dividends to its stockholders since 2005.
Alabama Farm Credit finances farmers, agribusinesses, rural homeowners, and landowners in northern Alabama. It is headquartered in Cullman and has branch offices in Albertville, Athens, Cullman, Talladega, and Tuscumbia.
The financing co-op is part of the nationwide Farm Credit System, a network of rural lending cooperatives established in 1916.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.