Alabama football is hosting their notorious A-Day spring football scrimmage game today, where the top two strings on offense and defense will face off versus each other.
Every A-Day game brings a list of questions that the fans are wanting to find answers to.
The past two seasons has been all eyes on the quarterback, as Mac Jones was replacing Tua Tagovailoa two seasons ago and Bryce Young replacing Jones last season.
Now, with Heisman trophy winner Young returning at the helm for the Tide, questions about the quarterback is the last thing anyone is worried about.
The same goes for the pass rush, with Will Anderson ready to make one of the more-likely Heisman pushes for a defensive player in recent memory.
The majority of questions and attention will fall to the wide receiver position.
Following the drop in production after injuries to John Metchie III and Jameson Williams, and their subsequent departure from the program along with Slade Bolden, the fans will be interested to see if any of their big-name freshmen or sophomores step up, along with Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton, who joins the Tide after facing them twice last season.
The Tide find themselves under the microscope following their successful season that unfortunately fell short to the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship game, despite the Tide defeating them in the SEC championship game earlier that same season in December.
The game will take place at 2 p.m. from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
