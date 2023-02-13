The Alabama Supreme Court recently rejected Former Sheriff Mike Blakely’s petition for appeal. Blakely’s lawyers filed the petition asking the court to take up the case on Dec. 2, 2022.
The certificate of judgment states, “pursuant to Rule 41 of the Alabama Rules of Appellate Procedure, it is hereby certified that the aforesaid judgment is final.”
In a statement on Facebook Blakely said, "most of you have heard that the courts denied my appeal. I will be reporting to the Franklin Co Jail in the next couple of weeks. Some will be glad , either because they are mean spirited or don’t know the real facts of my case.
My lawyers are filing a Rule 32 on the judge who heard my case . She was illegal and unlicensed. They claim an unintended oversight. The same as the 1 felony I was convicted of.
Let’s hope the courts rule on the law since it spells it out in the code of Al . As my good buddy Doc Oliver always said, ‘Everything gonna be alright’. Thanks everyone that has been so supportive of me."
Blakely was convicted Aug. 2, 2021, of first-degree theft and use of official position or office for personal gain, two felonies for which he was later sentenced to three years in a jail other than Limestone County’s.
Blakely had been sheriff and overseen the Limestone County jail for nearly 40 years before his trial.
He was released on appeal bond the day of his sentence hearing and has remained out on bond since.
