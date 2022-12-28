MONTGOMERY, AL – Secretary of State John H. Merrill is proud to announce the completion of the post-election audit pilot program.
Alabama Act 2021-446 authorized a post-election pilot program to be conducted in three counties after the 2022 General Election in which one statewide office and one county office were audited for a single polling place. Dallas County, Houston County, and Marshall County were selected to conduct the audit. The post-election audit was conducted by the Probate Judge, Sheriff, and appointed poll workers in each county.
A copy of the audit results can be found at a link online.
The results of the audit pilot program confirm the accuracy of Alabama’s elections. Secretary Merrill is thankful to all involved in the successful completion of this post-election audit.
If you need more information, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.