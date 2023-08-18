HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation crews will be paving I-65 northbound in the Priceville area next week.
Motorists are advised to expect delays due to single-lane closures from milepost 332, near Fredricks Outdoor, to Exit 334 at Alabama 67. Work will occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, Monday, Aug. 21, through Thursday, Aug. 24.
Message boards in advance of the work zone will advise motorists of alternate routes.
