HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation will monitor road conditions Friday and be ready to respond should hazardous conditions develop on state highways.
Currently, snow showers are forecast for much of north Alabama, with minor accumulation occurring at higher elevations but little to no impact anticipated at lower elevations.
Motorists are advised to check local weather reports and check road conditions on algotraffic.com or via the ALGO Traffic app before traveling. Please drive with caution, particularly in higher elevations, on bridges and overpasses, and on routes that are heavily shaded or otherwise protected from sun and wind.
