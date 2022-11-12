Alex Mason did it all for the Indians in 2022, but was quick to divert the credit elsewhere, as he is The News Courier’s 2022 Offensive Player of the Year.
Mason, who split time at running back – especially in the “heavy” package for East – was also dangerous in the passing game and the punt/kick return game.
When asked what his best game was, Mason says it is the West Point game, due to it being on the road and playoff stakes on the line.
In that game, Mason had 7 rushes for 126 yards and 3 touchdowns to go along with 9 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown.
The game was on the heels of their victory over Lawrence County, in which Mason ran two kickoffs back in the 4th quarter for a pair of touchdowns.
“When we went down to West Point, really what I was thinking about was we win this, or there goes our chances of playing in November,” Mason said. “It really was our game to basically decide whether or not we are going to the playoffs.”
As far as making the playoffs, it did not come easy. Mason and the Indians were a part of 1 win in their first 6 tries, which came versus Central Florence – a game where Mason would score four rushing touchdowns as a result of their heavy package down near the goal line.
After rallying off 4 wins in a row to make the 5A playoffs, Mason believes head coach Clint Woodfin made a significant impact on this team, especially with seniors such as himself, who formed “a really strong connection for a short amount of time” with their first-season head coach hired in June.
“When he came in, for myself and everyone on the team, I was placing high expecatations,” Mason said. “In the short amount of time that we had...I wish I could have gotten to play for him longer, because he has taught me a lot, and is someone who will hopefully help me at the next level, if given the opportunity.”
As far as what is in store for Mason at the next level, he does not care where; he just wants to play ball.
“My main goal is to play in college,” Mason said. “Just really wherever. I am not going to be picky. If I can get a scholarship, it is free education. To go somewhere for education and football, it would be a privilege.”
Mason says his teammates and coaches think of him like Cooper Kupp, the triple-crown winning wide receiver for the L.A. Rams.
While Mason certainly is not opposed to being compared to the best in the game at the professional level, he also has his own perspective: he wants others to emulate how he goes about playing the “wide-back” position.
“I wouldn’t say that I emulate anybody,” Mason said. “I just go out there and play my own game. I want to be that guy that people want to play like at some point.”
After a successful season that saw him score multiple touchdowns in a variety of ways, helping his team to the playoffs, Mason was also quick to pass the credit off to others.
For example, Mason believes he was one piece of a highly talented running back room that featured Mason, Fortune Wheeler, Xavier Edwards and Aiden Griffin.
Furthermore, Mason took the time to acknowledge his coaches for seeing something in him, his offensive line for blocking well, the scout team for giving him great preparation for Friday nights and also his family, who he says has always been right behind him and at every football game he plays.
For Coach Woodfin, he was only a part of Mason’s high school career for his senior season, but sees a good young man in No. 18.
“I really didn’t know much about Alex coming in,” Woodfin said. “I think he really emerged versus Central Florence. Then, from there, he was the guy who picked up things offensively. He has a high football IQ and is dynamic with the ball in his hands. As we went through the first part of our season, Alex kept finding the endzone. Then, we got to West Point, and he just exploded. I remember at halftime, on my play sheet I wrote ‘get the ball to Alex’ up top. That is day 1 play-calling.”
As for what he does outside of football, Mason says he enjoys “working,” and takes pride in his work ethic. When the weather allows it, he also enjoys fishing and going out to the river.
