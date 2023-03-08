Recently, 48 students from AMS and 38 students from AHS participated in the State Chorale Performance Assessment and received Excellent scores.
"State Choral Performance Assessment is offered each year in the spring for choirs that have 17 or more members," AMS/AHS Choir Director Teresa Edwards said. "All choirs perform from memory two repertoire selections in a public performance for three judges and sight-read for one judge in a closed setting. Adjudicators are choral instructors from area schools or colleges."
There are four Rating Categories:
- I = Superior
- II = Excellent
- III = Good
- IV = Fair
"Performing ensembles receive scores in the ten vocal practices: Tone, Intonation, Expression, Diction, Repertoire, Rhythm, Note Accuracy, Balance, Blend, Discipline. Each ensemble also performs one sight reading selection for an adjudicator for a score," Edwards said. "Sight reading is a ten to fifteen minute process where students are given an unknown musical selection, receive five minutes of music and vocal instruction from their choir teacher and perform the selection by sight for the judge."
The AHS Choir will have their Spring Tour on March 17.
"Choir students will perform a variety of musical selections for the students, faculty and staff at Athens Intermediate School, ACS Central Office Staff and the Athens Rotary Club," Edwards said.
On April 29, the AHS Choir will perform two prepared musical selections at the Music in the Parks Festival at Six Flags Over Georgia.
"Our Spring Concert is scheduled for Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Athens Performing Arts Center," Edwards said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.