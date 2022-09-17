Returning members of the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission adopted the Birdie Thornton Center for this year’s Day of Caring.
“Each year for Day of Caring, United Way sends out a list of non-profits and the items they need or projects they need done, and groups can adopt a need or project,” said Holly Hollman. “The Youth Commission chose among those on the list provided by voting. The Birdie Thornton Center received the most votes. We hope to host one of our Youth Commission meetings at the center during this program year.”
Supplies can be dropped off through Sept. 30 in the box in the foyer at City Hall, and student are also setting up a collection bin at Athens High School.
Supplies needed:
- Crayons, markers, colored pencils
- Construction paper, copier paper
- Cleaning wipes, paper towels
- Card games
- Cleaning supplies
