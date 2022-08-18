Here is a look at the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason polls for high school football, and how the teams of Athens-Limestone are in the fold.
Class 6A
1. Clay-Chalkville
2. Mountain Brook
3. Saraland
4. Briarwood
5. Hueytown
6. Pike Road
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
8. Spanish Fort
9. Gardendale
10. Pinson Valley
While 6A Athens does not face any of the Top 10 for 6A during their season, nearby James Clemens both hosts Gardendale and plays Mountain Brook on the road early in the season.
Class 5A
1. UMS-Wright
2. Vigor
3. Ramsay
4. Pleasant Grove
5. Alexandria
6. Leeds
7. Guntersville
8. Gulf Shores
9. Russellville
10. Central-Clay Co.
Russellville, once again, is predicted to be a formidable opponent for anyone. Ardmore and East Limestone will both face their regional foe Russellville, while Athens faces the Golden Tigers to conclude the season.
Class 4A
1. Catholic-Montgomery
2. Handley
3. Andalusia
4. Jacksonville
5. Northside
6. Montgomery Aca.
7. Jackson
8. Oneonta
9. Etowah
10. Anniston
While West Limestone does not have any regional foes in the 4A Top 10, they do face regional rival Brooks, who received votes in the poll.
Class 3A
1. Piedmont
2. Gordo
3. Mars Hill Bible
4. Opp
5. Alabama Chr.
6. St. James
7. Mobile Chr
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen
9. Winfield
10. Madison Aca.
For Clements and Elkmont, the Panthers of Mars Hill Bible will present a large challenge in their region, who continue to move up in classification.
Class 2A
1. Fyffe
2. Clarke Co.
3. Lanett
4. Ariton
5. Highland Home
6. B.B. Comer
7. Aliceville
8. G.W. Long
9. Pisgah
10. Cleveland
The Tanner Rattlers will begin the year ranked No. 12, as they received the second-highest vote total for others receiving votes.
Class 1A
1. Brantley
2. Spring Garden
3. Sweet Water
4. Leroy
5. Wadley
6. Elba
7. Pickens Co.
8. Decatur Heritage
9. Linden
10. Cedar Bluff
Class 7A
1. Thompson
2. Central-Phenix City
3. Auburn
4. Hewitt-Trussville
5. Hoover
6. James Clemens
7. Fairhope
8. Enterprise
9. Baker
10. Opelika
James Clemens finds themselves starting off at No. 6 in the polls, while their rival Bob Jones will begin at No. 12.
Updates on each of the schools for Athens-Limestone will be provided as their seasons progress, as well as updates on the rankings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.