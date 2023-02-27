Local young farmers Brady and Anna Peek were named as finalists in the Alabama Farmers Federation 2023 Young Farm Family Contest during the organization’s Young Farmer’s Conference in Birmingham on Feb. 25.
They received a Solo Stove fire pit from the Federation.
They will go on to compete for nearly $80K in prizes during on-farm judging this summer, and the state winner will be announced during the organization’s Farm & Land Expo in August.
“When we first started dating, one of the first thing’s Brady said to me was talking about how involved he is in the Farmer’s Federation and that he wanted to compete in this competition. So it’s just really cool to be able to watch that grow, and we’re excited to add a baby to the mix, as well,” Anna said.
“We are just largely thankful for the opportunity we get to farm and that we’ve been able to grow our operation from what was a dream to where it is today,” Brady said.
The Peeks grow row crops in Athens. They were also named Wheat & Feed Grains Division winners and will serve a one-year, ex-officio term on the Federation’s State Wheat & Feed Grains Committee, where they’ll see the policy development process firsthand and help guide research, promotion, and education work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.