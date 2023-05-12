Limestone County’s growth is not lost on anyone. But it’s perhaps most recognized when talking about economic development.
At Limestone County’s Economic Development Association Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 11 president Bethany Shockney gave an update on the numbers for those in attendance.
She first highlighted the growth in population to over 109,000 people. Census Bureau Statistics released at the end of March showed the county’s 2022 population at 110,900 growing at a rate faster than all 67 counties in Alabama.
“That is a 3.3 percent growth for us. Y’all that is about 10 people per day that move into this community,” she said. “And, that is again because of you because of the great quality of life that we have.”
She said promoting Limestone County comes naturally because the data is behind it. She pointed out many “best of” lists that Limestone County has recently been added to including the most recently U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Place to Live” in the country. She explained that the Huntsville Metropolitan Area was what was named on the list but that it does include Limestone County.
“We are a part of Huntsville MSA and therefore Limestone County is the best place to live in the country and there’s a lot to be proud about that,” Shockney said. “That is something we will sing from the rooftops and it makes people take notes.”
With more people moving in, home sales are certainly showing that increase as well. Shockney said over the past two years about $200 million has been added in volume and the average price of homes increased from $258,000 to $348,000.
“That’s great for people that own homes. It increases their value. It increases their equity which makes that stronger for our overall economy,” Shockney said.
Industry economics were lower than normal she said with over $80 million in capital investment and over 200 jobs were documented. Those numbers cover specific criteria of the industrial economy
The unemployment rate in Athens and Limestone County is an all-time low, she said, at 1.6 percent compared to the state’s 2.3 percent.
“We can still market ourselves for providing a workforce because we are the fastest growing county in the state. That means people are moving in here from other places, whether it’s a county over, a state over or across the country but they are coming to our area and they love it,” she said.
Shockney promoted the Singing River Trail during her update. She said it was of huge importance because it provides health and wellness benefits to the community.
“It’s a recreational piece,” she said. “It will attract people of all ages to support this initiative that has taken place and just started out between Huntsville and Athens.”
She explained how it was started out to connect some college campuses and Decatur, Athens and Huntsville but has now grown to over 200 miles of trail system and now reaches across the Tennessee state line.
“All of that is one big network of opportunities for our citizens to even benefit from that if you’re near one of those trailheads or areas,” she said.
The headquarters of the Singing River Trail recently moved to Mooresville in Limestone County after a facility was donated to them there.
The Economic Development Association provides scholarships to students seeking advanced manufacturing, healthcare, construction or IT degrees. They were able this year to renew eight students scholarships who received them last year for their second year. They are also able to grant six new scholarships to students entering their first year in college. Each scholarship is $1,500 awarded to Limestone County students.
