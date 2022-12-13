Two Alabama football greats – Antonio Langham and John Copeland – took time out of their schedules to come to Athens and sign some autographs.
The event took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Buddy’s Home Furnishings.
Langham and Copeland were both defensive stalwarts on the historic 1992 SEC title and national title team for the Crimson Tide.
Despite it being 30 years ago, both Langham and Copeland still feel the love from the fans today.
“As a football player, people who still want to get your autograph, that means the world,” Copeland said. “They are not obligated to do anything for us. All the love that has been shown is a blessing.”
Langham echoed much of the same.
“It feels really good,” Langham said. “It is special and (the signings) are a lot of fun. You look at all those great players who came through (the program) 30 years ago.”
Even with the 30-year gap since their natoinal title with the Tide, fans still braved the rainy weather and showed up at Buddy’s to show their appreciation for both players, as well as get some merchandise signed.
Fans were allowed to bring their own merchandise to get signed at no cost, while Ron Shedd – promoter of the event – had items that could be purchased for signing as well.
This included footballs, posters, photos, helmets and more.
On the Saturday radio show for WKAC 1080’s ‘Applebee’s Tailgate Talk’, in which The News Courier participated, Copeland said that one of his favorite things about the scholarship signing is that people bring in photos and other merchandise he has never seen before.
It is also an opportunity to catch up with old friends, such as “Langham,” as Copeland calls him.
Copeland says that the Alabama Spring Game, also known as “A Day,” presents an opportunity for the former teammates and longtime friends to get together.
They have other methods of keeping up as well.
“Me and Langham talk on the phone constantly,” Copeland said. “So me, Eric (Curry) and Langham, we spend a lot of time on the phone.”
Lastly, Copeland reminisces on his playing days alongsinde his autograph-signing friend in Langham.
“When it’s time for somebody to make a big play, when we needed a big play in a big game...Antonio always seemed to be that guy,” Copeland said. “You think about the ‘92 championship season – the Auburn play, then the SEC championship...without Antonio, who knows what would have happened?”
Both Copeland and Langham went on to successful pro careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.