On Tuesday, April 4, Athens City Schools notified Athens Police Department of a threat made toward Athens High School.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said APD investigated and made contact with the individual who made the threat. The courts and mental health are involved and are working with Athens Police on this case. At this time the individual is no longer a threat to the school.
“I want to thank the school system for notifying us of the threat and working with us throughout the night to address this situation and work to maintain the safety of the schools,” Johnson said.
Athens City Schools released the following statement:
“Athens High School was placed on e-Learning today after a safety threat was received that was related to AHS only. We are so grateful to Athens Police Department for working with us throughout the night on this situation. Please be assured that the safety and well being of our students is always our top priority!
Athens High School will resume classes in person on Thursday, April 6.”
Superintendent Beth Patton issued a statement to The News Courier expressing gratitude for APD.
“Athens City Schools is grateful to Athens Police Department for their swift response to this situation as they worked to ensure that there is no longer a threat at Athens High School. The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is always our top priority,” Patton said.
